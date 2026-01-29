L&T’s confidence on order inflow comforts, but strong finish to FY26 hinges on execution
Strong infrastructure-led order inflows lift visibility and stock sentiment, but weak execution and Middle East exposure remain key risks as L&T chases revenue growth and margin stability.
Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) strong order-winning streak stood out as the key positive takeaway from its December quarter (Q3FY26) results. Order inflows in its core projects and manufacturing business rose 18% year-on-year to ₹1.16 trillion in Q3FY26 despite a high base last year.