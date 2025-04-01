Can L&T's order wins pave way for re-rating?

Financial year 2026 (FY26) has kicked off on a strong note for Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), with the company announcing on Tuesday that its power transmission and distribution vertical has secured several new orders in India, as well as in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Oman. While the value of these contracts has not been disclosed, the influx of these new orders signals a strong momentum in global investments aimed at enhancing grid infrastructure, providing a positive outlook for L&T’s revenue visibility.