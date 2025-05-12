Is L&T under-promising on FY26 guidance?
SummaryManagement seems to be in an ‘under-promise’ and ‘over-deliver’ mode, based on the inference drawn from L&T’s FY26 guidance and prospective order pipeline.
The Street cheered Larsen & Toubro Ltd’s (L&T) FY25 with the stock closing 3.6% higher on Friday at ₹3,444 on the National Stock Exchange. The rise stands out as equity markets were reeling under pressure amid India-Pakistan tensions. The stock’s positive reaction can be attributed to L&T exceeding core engineering and construction (E&C) FY25 order inflow and revenue growth guidance of 10% and 15%, respectively. E&C order inflow grew by 20% in FY25 and revenue by 19%.