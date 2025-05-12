Is L&T under-promising on FY26 guidance?

The company believes that there could be a prospective pipeline of ₹19 trillion for FY26, a big jump from ₹12 trillion at the start of FY25. In the past, the company has seen a 20-25% success rate in winning prospective projects, and the management expects to better this rate. Even if L&T manages to achieve the midpoint of the 20-25% success rate, i.e. 22%, the company is looking at having an order inflow of ₹4.2 trillion in FY26. This is far higher than the order inflow guidance of ₹3.96 trillion, representing a 10% growth over FY25. Note that the order inflow-to-prospective pipeline at the start of the year rate has been at nearly 25% for FY24 and FY25.