Launch trajectory key for Godrej Properties to regain lost glory

There is no like-to-like comparison among real estate companies due to the sharp variance in their project portfolios. Yet, some of the listed companies having exposure to the Mumbai region, such as Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha) and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, saw pre-sales of Rs9,024 crore and Rs10,382 crore in FY22, respectively. Little wonder then that their shares have significantly beaten the Godrej Properties stock in the last one year.