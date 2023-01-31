Laurus Labs stock feels the heat as margin woes expected to linger2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:06 PM IST
- Stiff competition in the ARV formulation market and API has created high uncertainty for Laurus Labs regarding the base business, particularly in the past six-eight quarter
Laurus Labs Ltd's stock hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday in early trade on Tuesday. The shares were trading lower by about 4% with the December quarter results (Q3FY23) falling short of analysts’ expectations. The company’s revenue and net profit fell by 2% and 13%, respectively, on a sequential basis.
