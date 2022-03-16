Lease renewals key to office demand pickup

While the Indian real estate sector is highly fragmented, management commentaries of three real estate investment trusts (Reits) listed on the stock exchanges offer some insight into the lease expiry, renewal and exit trends. For instance, the Embassy Office Parks REIT has total lease expiries of 1.9 million sq ft (msf) in FY22, of which 0.5 msf has been renewed in 9MFY22. For Mindspace Business Parks REIT, out of total portfolio expiries of 2.5 msf in FY22, it has been able to re-lease 1.1 msf in 9MFY22. In FY23, the area scheduled for expiry stands at 1.1 msf for Mindspace. The Brookfield India REIT has seen overall portfolio exits of 0.8 msf in 9MFY22. For Q4FY22, the Brookfield REIT has balance expiries of 0.30 msf. The top clients of these Reits are global IT companies such as Accenture and WNS.