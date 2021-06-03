Led by an ex-banker, Nykaa’s IPO pricing is sure to be fascinating

But surely, the bankers to the Nykaa issue will manage to find more suitable comparables that justify a 14 times revenue multiple. Another selling point for the issue is the fact that the firm has already started generating cash from operations. Analysts at Jefferies said this makes it an exception in the Indian e-commerce industry, which requires hefty investments, resulting in high cash-burn and lack of visibility on the path to profitability for many firms. It does look like the Nykaa business offers all the necessary ingredients to play the IPO pricing game to its best potential.