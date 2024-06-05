Lemon Tree’s Aurika Mumbai, renovations hold the key for investors to check in
Summary
- Lemon Tree’s high debt, moderation in room rates in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and the lower-than-expected performance of Aurika Mumbai since it opened in October are key risks for the company
Investors in Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares will closely watch how its Aurika, Mumbai SkyCity hotel, among the country’s largest, shapes up in 2024-25, its first full year of operation. A successful ramp-up of Aurika Mumbai, which opened in October, is key to Lemon Tree’s earnings growth over the next couple of years.