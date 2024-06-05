Lemon Tree is looking to spend ₹100 crore each on renovations in FY25 and FY26, which it expects would pay rich dividends as it would be able to increase its room rates and improve its margins. The first Keys hotel to be more than 50% renovated, Keys Pimpri, Pune, saw its ARR rise to about ₹4,600 in the fourth quarter, up 21% from a year earlier.