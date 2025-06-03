Lemon Tree ends FY25 on a good note, but investors must watch debt levels
Lemon Tree expects debt to drop to negligible levels over the next few years.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd’s FY25 benefitted from a full-year contribution of Aurika, Mumbai SkyCity, which opened in the third quarter of FY24. FY25 consolidated revenue and Ebitda each rose about 20% year-on-year to ₹1,286 crore and ₹634 crore, respectively. Growth was aided by an 11% increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) to ₹4,575 and an improvement in occupancy rate to 71.7% from 69.9% in FY24.