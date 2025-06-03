Lemon Tree ends FY25 on a good note, but investors must watch debt levels

Focus on cutting debt

Led by the stabilization of Aurika and an improvement in RevPAR amid the ongoing renovation exercise, PL Capital estimates revenue and Ebitda CAGR of 12% and 15%, respectively, over FY25-FY27. In addition, as no major capex is lined up in the near term, barring the hotels in Shimla and Shillong, the broking firm expects debt reduction to gather pace from FY26 onwards, translating into a profit after tax CAGR of 32% over the next two years.