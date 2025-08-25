Lemon Tree Hotels stock hinges on a costly makeover
Lemon Tree is spending about 6% of its revenue to renovate thousands of rooms. This upgrade will keep costs high and margins capped in the near term, potentially limiting upside for the richly valued stock.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd stock hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹174.90 on Monday, partly because of optimism around its Aurika expansion plans. The company recently won a Delhi Development Authority e-auction for license rights to a 2.25-acre land in Nehru Place, New Delhi, to build a five-star hotel.