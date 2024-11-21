Markets
Lemon Tree’s renovation drive leaves little room for re-rating
Summary
- Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd has seen a rise in average room rates amid growing demand but faces profitability challenges due to aggressive renovations. With 9% of its rooms closed for refurbishment, occupancy has dipped, potentially affecting earnings until renovations conclude.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd has started to reap some benefits from the growing demand for premium hotels, but its aggressive renovation plan is hurting its profitability.
