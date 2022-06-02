Lemon Tree's stock outlook is improving, but don't expect a run-away rally

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd have risen around 15% since the company announced its Q4FY22 earnings on 27 May. The rise has come despite a poor earnings performance in the quarter gone by. Omicron-led disruption in the initial part of the March quarter weighed on its operations. The company has around 86% inventory in the business segment and nearly 40% old inventory in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bangalore, the management said. Consequently, it disappointed on key parameters as occupancy dropped 967 basis points year-on-year and stood at 46.1% in Q4FY22. One basis point is 0.01%.

