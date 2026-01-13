Lemon Tree’s restructuring aims to unlock asset-light re-rating
Summary
Lemon Tree wants investors to value its management business for its fee income and margins, rather than the debt and depreciation that accompany hotel ownership.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd is redrawing its corporate map with the proposed restructuring, separating hotel ownership from hotel management. This makes the listed entity an asset-light management and franchise platform.
