Lenskart’s high gross margin gives it an edge over Nykaa
While Lenskart’s valuation comparison has been made with Nykaa, the crucial factor in its favour is that it enjoys a pretty high gross margin
In Lenskart Solutions Ltd’s first results post-listing, investor focus should be on the comparison of pro forma financials. Merger and acquisition activities have distorted the reported financials, and pro forma figures reflect what the base quarter would have looked like if those deals had been in place earlier.