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Lenskart gets leg-up from international biz even as India expansion continues

Manish Joshi
2 min read13 Aug 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Lenskart Solutions stock reached a 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>627, fueled by a 34% revenue growth in Q1FY27.
Lenskart Solutions stock reached a 52-week high of ₹627, fueled by a 34% revenue growth in Q1FY27. (REUTERS)
Summary

Lenskart’s overseas business delivered a sharp margin boost in Q1, while India continued its store expansion. Sustaining profitability of new stores will be a key monitorable.

Gift this article

Lenskart Solutions stock hit a new 52-week high of 627 on Thursday, reacting to robust June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings. It is now up nearly 50% from its public issue price.

Lenskart Solutions stock hit a new 52-week high of 627 on Thursday, reacting to robust June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings. It is now up nearly 50% from its public issue price.

Consolidated revenue grew 34% year-on-year to 2,714 crore in Q1FY27, with the revenue mix skewed towards domestic business at 57%. However, the striking aspect this time was the sharp 610 bps expansion in Ebitda margin (pre-Ind AS) in international operations to 10.6%.

Consolidated revenue grew 34% year-on-year to 2,714 crore in Q1FY27, with the revenue mix skewed towards domestic business at 57%. However, the striking aspect this time was the sharp 610 bps expansion in Ebitda margin (pre-Ind AS) in international operations to 10.6%.

Global margins

Almost the entire constant-currency revenue growth of 29% year-on-year in the international business came from same-store sales growth (SSSG). Consequently, operating leverage translated into higher margins. Eyewear unit volumes grew 37.6%, while international growth was led by broad-based growth across Japan, Southeast Asia and West Asia.

Also Read | After SoftBank, ADIA plans over $200 million Lenskart sell-down

“Margin improvement in international business should put a key investor concern to rest,” said Jefferies India. Lenskart will replicate its India playbook in international markets and would prioritize accelerating growth in Thailand in the years to come.

India witnessed SSSG of 18% in Q1FY27 versus 16% in Q1FY26, so margin rose 210 bps to 15.4%. Consolidated Ebitda (pre-Ind AS) almost doubled year-on-year to 361 crore.

Cash conversion

Lenskart was able to convert 82% of its Ebitda into operating cash flow (OCF) of 297 crore in Q1FY27. While expansion-related capex reduced free cash flow (FCF) for Q1FY27, investors are likely to tolerate growth-capex-led reduction in FCF more than a reduction caused by maintenance capex.

Lenskart opened 116 new stores in India versus 16 stores abroad in Q1FY27. Total store count in India stands at 2,725 stores versus 734 abroad. Lenskart can potentially have 10,000 stores in India in the long term, almost four times its current size. Sustaining profitability of new stores will be a key monitorable.

Also Read | Blackstone-backed Horizon bets on India’s warehouse boom with ₹2,600 crore IPO

As far as its 500-priced eyewear offering is concerned, the management said lower price points are more margin-accretive in terms of percentage profitability, even though there is more money to be made in absolute terms from higher-priced products.

Localizing supply

Meanwhile, analysts have cautioned about Lenskart’s high import dependency on China ever since its listing in November. The company is therefore trying to localize manufacturing of eyewear.

Among new-age listed companies, Lenskart is trading at a lower FY28 EV/Ebitda multiple of 35x, showed Bloomberg data, versus 57x for Nykaa and 47x for Eternal. However, Lenskart’s positives of premiumization and improving margin trends seem priced in currently.

Also Read | boAt aims for premium push with ₹1,500 crore IPO
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Meet the Author

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets Read more

spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketLenskart gets leg-up from international biz even as India expansion continues

Lenskart gets leg-up from international biz even as India expansion continues

Manish Joshi
2 min read13 Aug 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Lenskart Solutions stock reached a 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>627, fueled by a 34% revenue growth in Q1FY27.
Lenskart Solutions stock reached a 52-week high of ₹627, fueled by a 34% revenue growth in Q1FY27. (REUTERS)
Summary

Lenskart’s overseas business delivered a sharp margin boost in Q1, while India continued its store expansion. Sustaining profitability of new stores will be a key monitorable.

Gift this article

Lenskart Solutions stock hit a new 52-week high of 627 on Thursday, reacting to robust June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings. It is now up nearly 50% from its public issue price.

Lenskart Solutions stock hit a new 52-week high of 627 on Thursday, reacting to robust June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings. It is now up nearly 50% from its public issue price.

Consolidated revenue grew 34% year-on-year to 2,714 crore in Q1FY27, with the revenue mix skewed towards domestic business at 57%. However, the striking aspect this time was the sharp 610 bps expansion in Ebitda margin (pre-Ind AS) in international operations to 10.6%.

Consolidated revenue grew 34% year-on-year to 2,714 crore in Q1FY27, with the revenue mix skewed towards domestic business at 57%. However, the striking aspect this time was the sharp 610 bps expansion in Ebitda margin (pre-Ind AS) in international operations to 10.6%.

Global margins

Almost the entire constant-currency revenue growth of 29% year-on-year in the international business came from same-store sales growth (SSSG). Consequently, operating leverage translated into higher margins. Eyewear unit volumes grew 37.6%, while international growth was led by broad-based growth across Japan, Southeast Asia and West Asia.

Also Read | After SoftBank, ADIA plans over $200 million Lenskart sell-down

“Margin improvement in international business should put a key investor concern to rest,” said Jefferies India. Lenskart will replicate its India playbook in international markets and would prioritize accelerating growth in Thailand in the years to come.

India witnessed SSSG of 18% in Q1FY27 versus 16% in Q1FY26, so margin rose 210 bps to 15.4%. Consolidated Ebitda (pre-Ind AS) almost doubled year-on-year to 361 crore.

Cash conversion

Lenskart was able to convert 82% of its Ebitda into operating cash flow (OCF) of 297 crore in Q1FY27. While expansion-related capex reduced free cash flow (FCF) for Q1FY27, investors are likely to tolerate growth-capex-led reduction in FCF more than a reduction caused by maintenance capex.

Lenskart opened 116 new stores in India versus 16 stores abroad in Q1FY27. Total store count in India stands at 2,725 stores versus 734 abroad. Lenskart can potentially have 10,000 stores in India in the long term, almost four times its current size. Sustaining profitability of new stores will be a key monitorable.

Also Read | Blackstone-backed Horizon bets on India’s warehouse boom with ₹2,600 crore IPO

As far as its 500-priced eyewear offering is concerned, the management said lower price points are more margin-accretive in terms of percentage profitability, even though there is more money to be made in absolute terms from higher-priced products.

Localizing supply

Meanwhile, analysts have cautioned about Lenskart’s high import dependency on China ever since its listing in November. The company is therefore trying to localize manufacturing of eyewear.

Among new-age listed companies, Lenskart is trading at a lower FY28 EV/Ebitda multiple of 35x, showed Bloomberg data, versus 57x for Nykaa and 47x for Eternal. However, Lenskart’s positives of premiumization and improving margin trends seem priced in currently.

Also Read | boAt aims for premium push with ₹1,500 crore IPO
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets Read more

spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketLenskart gets leg-up from international biz even as India expansion continues
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