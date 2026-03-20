LG Electronics India Ltd expects to ride out the current shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stemming from the West Asia conflict, management said at a recent analysts’ meet.
LG Electronics India looks to ride out near-term LPG crunch, but FY26 drags
SummaryInventories seen lasting into early April, with contingencies in place as the company eyes a recovery ahead.
LG Electronics India Ltd expects to ride out the current shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stemming from the West Asia conflict, management said at a recent analysts’ meet.
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