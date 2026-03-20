LG Electronics India looks to ride out near-term LPG crunch, but FY26 drags

Operationally, the company is seeing strong momentum in the March quarter (Q4FY26). In the first two months, its B2B segment (HVAC and information displays) grew 20%, while television sets and washing machines recorded double-digit growth. Even so, full-year FY26 revenue is likely to remain flat or see only marginal growth, weighed down by performance in the nine months ended December (9MFY26). Revenue declined 2% year-on-year to ₹16,550 crore during the period due to channel destocking in Q3, while Ebitda fell a sharper 28% to ₹1,470 crore, hit by elevated copper and aluminium prices and higher other expenses.