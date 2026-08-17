LG Electronics India: turnaround or just a low-base bounce?

Shares of LG Electronics India surged 10% on Friday after its June-quarter (Q1FY27) earnings, helping the stock close above ₹1,700 for the first time since its listing in October. The optimism was not just about the earnings beat, but also reflected growing confidence that the earnings slump seen through FY26 may finally be behind the company.
Consolidated revenue rose 15.5% year-on-year to ₹7,233 crore in Q1FY27, while Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) jumped 26.2% to ₹904 crore, with margins expanding 106 basis points (bps), helped by slower growth in staff costs and other expenses. To some extent, the headline growth benefited from a favourable base. Profit had declined year-on-year in every quarter of FY26, as margins were weighed down by commodity inflation, currency headwinds, geopolitical challenges and higher festive spending to gain market share amid weak summer-led demand.