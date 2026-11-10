LG Electronics is moving beyond its two-track strategy

LG Electronics India's September quarter (Q2FY27) performance has strengthened its growth narrative, even as the road ahead opens up new avenues.
Revenue grew almost 20% year-on-year to ₹7,380 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded 63 basis points to 9.5%. A richer product mix and operating leverage more than offset elevated commodity prices and higher go-to-market investments.
Core growth
LG’s two-track strategy of premiumization and mass-premium penetration continued to deliver broad-based growth. Home appliances and air solutions revenue grew 21% to ₹4,772 crore, with double-digit growth across washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners. Home entertainment revenue grew 17% to ₹2,608 crore, marking its third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Televisions larger than 55 inches led the segment, contributing over half of TV revenue.