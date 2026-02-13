LG Electronics India investors look past weak quarter, bet on recovery
Summary
Despite a Q3 earnings miss and slowing growth this year, investors are betting that improving demand conditions and cost discipline could help LGE India stage a turnaround in FY27.
Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd (LGE India) traded around 3% higher on Friday, recovering losses from the previous session following weak December-quarter (Q3FY26) performance, where both revenue and profit fell short of expectations.
