Stellar listing, lacklustre result: TINA factor may be one factor driving LG’s valuation
Summary
LG Electronics' first quarterly results post-listing reveals a 27.7% drop in Ebitda, impacted by commodity costs and promotional expenses. Yet, it commands a high valuation, possibly driven by the absence of alternative pure-play consumer durable stocks.
The maiden quarterly result of LG Electronics India Ltd after it listed in October was nothing close to electrifying. Ebitda fell 27.7% year-on-year to ₹548 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26) and the margin contracted 350 basis points (bps) to 8.9%.
