LIC Housing Finance’s Q2 NIMs come as rude shock to investors2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 10:25 PM IST
In Q3, conditions remain upbeat for recovery in NIM with the impact of 115bps rate hikes by the company coming into play
Shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd plummeted by 8.5% on Wednesday in reaction to its September quarter (Q2FY23) earnings. The company’s Q2 profit after tax stood at ₹305 crore, which is a 67% sequential drop. Profits are far below forecasts of analysts, paving the way for reductions in FY23 earnings estimates.