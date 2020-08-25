LIC Housing Finance Ltd gave a lot of good news in its June quarter results and investors have taken note of these.

Shares of the housing finance company surged over 8% today and the beat on net profit wasn’t the only reason.

The profit was driven by a stronger-than-expected bounce-back in disbursements. Retail loan disbursals reached 62% of previous-year levels in June, taking the average disbursals for the quarter to 35% of the year-ago period. This aided the 3% year-on-year growth in net interest income. Sequentially, net interest income was up 8%.

The lender’s metrics alleviate the concerns over loan growth to some extent. Adding to this are the incipient signs that asset quality pressures may have reduced. Loans under stage three of expected credit loss were also steady sequentially at 2.83% of the total book compared with . In other words, the lender did not see any fresh pain on asset quality during the quarter.

To be sure, part of this could also be because of the moratorium granted to customers. Indeed, 25% of the lender’s loan book is under moratorium which is slightly higher than 22.4% of industry leader HDFC Ltd. Here, the relief is that the proportion of retail loans under moratorium is lower at 16%.

Another factor noted by analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd is the drop in loans with repayment overdue past 60 days or stage two loans. Such loans dropped to 3.97% in the June quarter from 4.66% in the March quarter.

That said, the worry over asset quality persists. That the real estate sector is yet to see a significant recovery is an added worry. A recessionary year such as the current is unlikely to result in a quick recovery of the sector. That means lenders such as LIC Housing Finance would have to be careful in their lending decisions.

“In the current pandemic situation, the company would face further headwinds on asset quality, especially in LAP and builder loans," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal in a note.

LIC Housing Finance’s big pain point was the developer book and it remains so. As such, borrowing propensity of developers have dwindled given the prolonged stress of the real estate sector. The pandemic has only exacerbated their woes.

The stock trades at a multiple of 0.8 times its estimated book value for FY21, which is lower than HDFC but better than peer Indiabulls Housing Finance’s 0.5 times. Notwithstanding Tuesday’s rise in prices, valuations of the company seem to reflect the asset quality concerns.

