LIC Housing Finance shows the brunt of pandemic and dull realty

What is more worrying is that the lender’s provisions against these bad loans have reduced from the year ago period. This does not augur well for the company as it is exposed to risk in the future. Further, the lender has said that of the total equated monthly instalments (EMI) it receives, 25% are under moratorium now. The regulator allowed banks and non-bank lenders to extend an interest holiday of three months to borrowers which was extended to six months later. The moratorium muddles an already weak asset quality outlook for LIC Housing Finance.