LIC investors' policy of patience paid off
SummaryDespite the significant gap in value of new business margin, LIC’s shares have gained as much as 76% in the past one year, compared to gains of 28% and 9% seen in ICICI Prudential and HDFC Life.
Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd’s (LIC) June quarter results show that it continues to lag behind some big private sector peers on key parameters, notwithstanding its large base. LIC’s annualized premium equivalent (APE) growth and value of new business (VNB) margin in Q1FY25 stood at 21% and 14%. The corresponding numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd were 23% and 25%, and for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd at 34% and 24%. For insurance companies, APE is a measure of sales growth and VNB a profitability parameter.