LIC investors' policy of patience paid off

In the Q1FY25 earnings call, LIC’s management said they are not fixated on margins and remain focused on delivering absolute VNB growth. Still, FY25 VNB margin is likely to be higher year-on-year. Also, they are striving to push the VNB margin higher towards 20% plus in the medium term. But they also want investors to appreciate that the margin is an outcome of the business where margin cannot be the only focus.