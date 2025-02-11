LIC stock needs APE growth more than a steep valuation discount to private peers
Summary
- LIC grapples with weak APE growth despite product tweaks, while new regulations and shifting market dynamics add to the challenge.
Shares of Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd (LIC) hit a fresh 52-week low on Tuesday, dropping to ₹793.25 apiece. The life insurer's December quarter (Q3FY25) results have been disappointing even as expectations were already low. LIC’s total annualized premium equivalent (APE) and value of new business (VNB) declined 24% and 27% year-on-year to ₹9,951 crore and ₹1,926 crore in Q3, respectively.