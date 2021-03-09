LIC loses market share again; ICICI Prudential sees first signs of growth

LIC has been losing market share hand over fist to private peers and a large part of this was because of the earlier lockdowns. LIC relies on the heft of its large agency network to push products while nimble private insurers have begun to push online sales. To be sure, LIC too has bancassurance tie-ups with most banks but the share of this network in new business is lower than what its agents bring.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}