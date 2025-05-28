LIC’s growth perils curb stock’s valuation

LIC’s presentation also quantifies the impact of the risk-free rate (RFR) on margin. RFR typically refers to the interest rate on government bonds. Every 100-bps drop in the RFR leads to an 800-bps impact on the VNB margin. As the RFR was lower by about 35bps, the VNB margin was lower by 280bps for FY25, assuming all other factors had remained constant. If there had been no change in the RFR, the VNB margin for FY25 would have been 20.4% versus the reported number of 17.6%.