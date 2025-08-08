LIC gets a ULIP fillip in Q1, still it has lot of catching-up to do
LIC’s share of non-participating policies rose to 30% of APE in Q1, up from 24% a year ago, with the remainder coming from participating policies. By contrast, private life insurers typically derive 70% or more of their APE from non-participating products.
The Street gave a thumbs-up to Life Insurance Corp.’s (LIC) June quarter (Q1FY26) results, with the stock rising 4% on Friday. In a seasonally weak quarter, a 150-basis-point (bps) year-on-year increase in the value of new business (VNB) margin to 15.4% came as a comfort. This was largely driven by a higher share of non-participating products.