LIC gets a ULIP fillip in Q1, still it has lot of catching-up to do

Margin tends to gradually pick-up in the subsequent quarters after a typically weak Q1. YES Securities estimates margin for the full year at 19.4% for FY26 and has raised target price by 5% to ₹1,050. Even at the revised target price, the stock will still be below the embedded value per share (sum of book value per share and present value of future profits in existing policies) of ₹1,363 per share for FY26 based on estimates of YES Securities.