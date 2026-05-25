LIC’s cheap valuation may not be so cheap after all

Manish Joshi
3 min read25 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Barring sporadic rallies, including a high of ₹1,222 in August 2024, the stock has largely stayed below its issue price of ₹949 even four years after listing.(Mint)
Summary
LIC trades at a low P/E multiple, but a closer look at VNB-based valuation metrics and peer comparisons suggests it may be more expensive than it appears.

The Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) has outpaced private sector peers on a key metric. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), its annualized premium equivalent (APE)—calculated by adding regular premium and one-tenth of single premium—rose 22% to 22,954 crore. Axis Max Life Insurance was next at 18%.

LIC’s strong growth came despite its dominant 57% market share in India’s life insurance sector. HDFC Life Insurance Co., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. and SBI Life Insurance Co. struggled to post even double-digit growth. LIC’s faster APE growth, akin to revenue growth for other companies, pushed the stock up 5% intraday on Friday. Some brokerages also raised earnings estimates, citing robust Q4 performance.

Also Read | LIC takes ₹1,400 crore hit from loss of GST-linked input tax credit

Impressive Q4FY26 results aside, LIC’s valuation conundrum is worth addressing, especially considering its disappointing stock performance over the past several years. Barring sporadic rallies, including a high of 1,222 in August 2024, the stock has largely stayed below its issue price of 949 even four years after listing. Most analysts tracking LIC remain broadly bullish, but the stock has refused to move up in a sustained manner. Market analysts attribute the lacklustre stock performance partly to a technical overhang, as the government must sell another 6.5% stake by May 2027 to reduce its holding to 90%.

VNB reality check

Beyond this technical factor, another valuation aspect warrants close attention. LIC’s reported price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of less than 10x based on FY26 earnings may appear inexpensive on the surface. But for life insurers, earnings per share (EPS), derived from reported profit after tax, does not fully capture performance because costs are recognized upfront while profits from issued policies are earned over several years. Hence, economic profit, also known as the value of new business, or VNB, is considered a more relevant measure than accounting profit. VNB is used to derive the Price/VNB ratio, similar to the P/E ratio.

When LIC’s valuation is compared to peers, based on price/VNB ratio or market capitalization to VNB ratio, it is the most expensive. LIC trades at Price/VNB multiple of 36x based on FY26, with HDFC Life being the second most expensive at 33x. The cheapest is Axis Max Life, based on the market capitalization of Max Financial—the holding company of the life insurance business—at 22x, while SBI Life and ICICI Prudential Life trade at about 29x.

Nonetheless, LIC’s stellar APE growth and VNB performance in Q4FY26 remain commendable. Non-participating individual saving policies—those where policyholders do not share insurer profits, excluding term insurance and unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs)—were instrumental in driving growth, especially in the high-margin segment.

Also Read | LIC holds these three penny stocks. Should you?

Individual saving policies, led by the Jeevan Utsav single-premium plan launched in January, saw an 83% year-on-year surge in APE to 2,988 crore in Q4FY26, helping offset weak ULIP sales, which rose just 4% in tandem with bearish equity markets. VNB grew 67% year-on-year to 5,891 crore in Q4FY26 with VNB margin at 25.7%, higher by 700 basis points year-on-year.

Non-participating individual saving policies delivered VNB margin of almost 50% compared to 14% of participating policies in FY26. The outlook for VNB margins depends on management’s efforts to increase the share of higher-ticket policies and improve persistency ratios. LIC’s strategy is to have rider attachments such as critical illness and accident benefits with the policies being sold. This pushes up the profit margin. Further, the LIC management stated that its expense ratio at 11.9% declined 51 basis points year-on-year and FY26 ratio is the lowest since listing. This was made possible by operating leverage and digital initiatives.

Also Read | Govt plans deeper LIC, PSB divestments, plans to test investor appetite

Meanwhile, Antique Stock Broking expects LIC to deliver 9% APE CAGR and 11% VNB CAGR over FY26-28E, driven by continued improvement in product mix, gradual scaling of banca and alternate channels, and sustained cost efficiencies.

About the Author

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.

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