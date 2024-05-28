LIC stock is available at a discount. So why aren’t investors piling in?
Summary
- LIC has a market-capitalisation-to-embedded-value of just 0.9 as against 2 to 2.6 for HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and SBI Life Insurance. While there is scope for the valuation discount to narrow, the process could be gradual at best.
An impressive highlight of Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) FY24 performance was the big 330 basis points (bps) jump in the individual segment net value of new business (VNB) margin to 18.8%, even as the segment’s annualised premium equivalent (APE) remained almost flat at ₹38,433 crore.