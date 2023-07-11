Markets
Life insurance sector needs to maintain growth momentum
SummaryAs per the monthly data from Life Insurance Council, the overall annualized premium equivalent (APE), a key metric of growth for insurance companies, grew by 9% year-on-year (y-o-y) in June.
Life insurance companies put up a decent show in June. Recall that life insurers had ended FY23 on a good note with the month of March clocking strong year-on-year growth in premium. This was followed by a dip in April and a recovery in May. Encouragingly, the sector has clocked growth in June as well.
