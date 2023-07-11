Life insurance sector needs to maintain growth momentum

Life insurance companies put up a decent show in June. Recall that life insurers had ended FY23 on a good note with the month of March clocking strong year-on-year growth in premium. This was followed by a dip in April and a recovery in May. Encouragingly, the sector has clocked growth in June as well.

As per the monthly data from Life Insurance Council, the overall annualized premium equivalent (APE), a key metric of growth for insurance companies, grew by 9% year-on-year (y-o-y) in June. Within this, the individual APE has risen by 3.2% y-o-y. Further, June saw diverging trends between Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) and private companies. In terms of individual APE, LIC saw an 11% drop y-o-y. In contrast, private life insurance companies have delivered a growth of 12% y-o-y. Analysts expect the monthly trends to improve further for the overall life insurance sector.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

Among key listed private insurance companies, HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd and Max Financial Services Ltd have registered strong growth in the individual APE segment in the range of 12.3% to 17.6%. “Private life insurance companies’ retail (individual) APE performance was good for the month of June driven likely by their respective product mix and distribution channel mix, especially from their bank channel partnerships," Avinash Singh, analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services, said. SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd saw a relatively slower growth of 5.2% y-o-y for June.

Analysts from Emkay Global, in a report dated 10 July, attribute it mainly to an unfavourable base, as June last year saw higher sales of non-par savings product for SBI Life.

Shares of life insurance companies had taken a beating post the budgetary announcement on tax changes in February (where maturity proceeds from life insurance policies with premium over ₹5 lakh will be taxable from FY24). The stocks of most life insurance companies have now recovered.

“What has been an encouraging trend is that growth is driven by higher volumes in addition to increase in ticket size. Further sum assured/premium ratio for most of the players has seen significant increase in first two month of FY24 suggesting strong traction towards individual protection segment," said PhillipCapital (India)’s analyst in a report.

To be sure, after a strong end to the last fiscal year, FY24 is expected to be muted. Hereon, whether the insurance companies can sustain the APE growth momentum is a key monitorable.

