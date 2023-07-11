Life insurance sector needs to maintain growth momentum

Among key listed private insurance companies, HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd and Max Financial Services Ltd have registered strong growth in the individual APE segment in the range of 12.3% to 17.6%. “Private life insurance companies’ retail (individual) APE performance was good for the month of June driven likely by their respective product mix and distribution channel mix, especially from their bank channel partnerships," Avinash Singh, analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services, said. SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd saw a relatively slower growth of 5.2% y-o-y for June.