Life insurance stocks need cover
The government has proposed that from FY24, maturity proceeds from life insurance policies with aggregate annual premium of over ₹5 lakh will be taxed.
Three weeks since the Union budget rocked their boat, investors in life insurance companies are still nursing their wounds. The government has proposed that from FY24, maturity proceeds from life insurance policies with aggregate annual premium of over ₹5 lakh will be taxed. This excludes unit linked insurance policies (ULIPs). News reports indicate that the life insurance industry is seeks clarifications and relaxation in the tax proposals. Plus, there is a fear that the government’s push towards the new tax regime would reduce the appeal of life insurance products as tax-saving instruments.
