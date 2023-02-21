Life insurance stocks need cover

There could be pressure on margin and APE. “While it’s early to call for any impact, we expect companies to shift focus on lower-ticket business. This may require higher investments in growing partnerships and franchise in the lower-end, in turn, putting pressure on near-term margins," said analysts from Kotak. Shifting focus to non-participating, higher product level margins and declining share of low-margin ULIPs are the key likely drivers, they added. While companies’ managements are confident of growth, the upcoming quarters would offer a clearer picture on the pace of growth. “The main attention now swings to what changes life insurers bring to their product mix which, in turn, will affect VNB margins," said Emkay Global Financial Services analysts. However, concerns on slowdown in growth may cloud outlook for the stocks in the near term. Shares of HDFC Life, SBI Life, Life Insurance Corp. of India, Max Financial, and ICICI Pru Life have declined by about 6-15% since 31 January. “Overall, we expect life-insurance stocks to remain range-bound in the near term, supported by valuations amid the current uncertain environment, with the effect of such changes being visible and measurable by H2FY24," said Emkay’s analysts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}