Life insurers hold on to strong growth in Dec, investors eye profitability boost

MUMBAI: India’s life insurers have more than made up for the pandemic hit of the first quarter, latest business growth metrics from the regulator show. For December, private life insurers reported new business premium growth of 22% while Life Insurance Corporation Ltd (LIC) reported a decline of 15%.

This takes the business growth for the nine-month period of FY21 to 6.5%, which is decent given the massive contraction seen in the first quarter. Insurers seem to have gotten back their mojo in the ensuing two quarters. That said, the outcome has not surprised investors as the surge in stock prices show. After all, Indians have turned more willing buyers of life insurance in the wake of the pandemic. Ergo, the growth has been largely driven by retail new business premium. Individual new business premium (both single and non-single) grew by 9.15%, showed the regulator’s statistics.

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

What, however, is a cause of concern is the jump in single premium business. This category grew a whopping 46% year-on-year in December and 40% for the April-December period. Single premium policies are typically market linked and are subject to volatile market conditions. Adverse market conditions mean the surrender ratios here may be higher than other policies.

Low growth of 2.2% in non-single premium business shows that the growth in protection business is slowing down, point out analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. However, the trend still remains healthy. "For private insurers, while individual un-weighted non-single premium grew 2.2% YoY in December, individual sum assured declined 14.3% YoY. Even for total un-weighted single premium, growth in sum assured at 36.8% YoY was lower than the 46.1% YoY growth in premium," they wrote in a note. Slower protection business growth does not augur well for margins and profitability.

Overall, listed private sector life insurers have performed well in December. The retail weighted received premium (RWRP) for private insurers has grown by 3% in December, point out analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd. “Steep month-on-month growth of 55-60% for industry/private players indicates sequential improvement and seasonality," they wrote in a note.

Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd expect growth to continue to be strong in the fourth quarter, helped by a low base. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is expected to report a 14% growth for FY21 while largest private sector insurer SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd may see 5% growth. In December, SBI Life reported a 12% year-on-year growth in new business premium. SBI Life continued to be market leader and the largest player. But rivals HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd reported faster growth than industry.

Shares of listed private life insurers gained over 1% today and have risen by 18-26% in the past three months.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via