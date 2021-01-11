Life insurers hold on to strong growth in Dec, investors eye profitability boost

This takes the business growth for the nine-month period of FY21 to 6.5%, which is decent given the massive contraction seen in the first quarter. Insurers seem to have gotten back their mojo in the ensuing two quarters. That said, the outcome has not surprised investors as the surge in stock prices show. After all, Indians have turned more willing buyers of life insurance in the wake of the pandemic. Ergo, the growth has been largely driven by retail new business premium. Individual new business premium (both single and non-single) grew by 9.15%, showed the regulator’s statistics.