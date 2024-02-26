Likely orders from Aramco to boost Kalpataru’s sales
Summary
- The Saudi energy giant has issued letters of intent for about 16 engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) packages worth about $10 billion, and Kalpataru has qualified for three of these, according to analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities.
For investors in Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, contract wins always bring excitement. According to news reports, Saudi energy giant Aramco has issued letters of intent for about 16 engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) packages worth about $10 billion for the third phase of its Master Gas System expansion.