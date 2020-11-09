Liquidity-driven market rally tests new limits

Liquidity is oxygen for a financial system," said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google. For investors, ample doses of liquidity have been the solution to every foreseeable risk, driving global stock markets back to pre-covid highs. This is despite a number of worries and uncertainties, the latest being the uncertainty caused by the outcome of the US elections, which comes alongside worries of a second wave of the coronavirus.

But too much of a good thing, including oxygen, can be harmful. Some analysts now worry that the liquidity-driven boom may have run out of legs.

“The market has been ignoring risks because globally it is a liquidity-driven rally. Second, economic activity in Asian countries, including India, is improving and corporate earnings are making a comeback. These are aiding market sentiment. That said, as observed in the past, in a liquidity-driven rally, a correction can happen at any time—money goes out as quickly as it comes in. And it doesn’t require any reason. So, we are not ruling out a 5-10% correction in global equities going ahead," said Varun Lohchab, head of institutional research at HDFC Securities Ltd.

“There is always a possibility that once the US election is out of the way, markets may take cognisance of risks, and investors may choose to book some profits. A pre-election rally has already happened, so it is very much likely that the markets may take a bit of a breather once the uncertainty is out of the way," says Unmesh Kulkarni, managing director and senior adviser, Julius Baer India.

Ahead of the election results, expectations of a blue wave and a massive fiscal stimulus had investors rubbing their hands in delight. Now, the latest spin is that with the Senate staying in Republican hands, Biden’s plans to increase taxes and regulation will be kept in check, which is also good for stocks. And if the fiscal stimulus faces roadblocks, there are now renewed hopes of a greater monetary stimulus. Note that the Bank of England has expanded its current securities purchase programme by £150 billion to £895 billion. The increase in volume is higher than the anticipated £100 billion.

So, despite worries in some sections of the market, liquidity may still have the last laugh. The Chicago Board Options Exchange volatility index (CBOE Vix), also known as the fear gauge, shows hardly any signs of worry among traders.

Just ahead of the US election date, the index reading had spiked to over 40 but has since fallen sharply to around 25.

To be sure, the current reading is above the mid-teen levels in mid-February, when complacency was at its peak before the covid crash that lasted till end-March.

A huge stimulus, whether fiscal or monetary, weighs on the dollar, making emerging markets, including India, a favourable bet, points out Kulkarni. “Evidence of the last 10 years suggests liquidity has a large, positive impact on stocks and valuations, while market participants tend to underestimate the impact of a falling cost of capital," said Sanjay Mookim, head of India equity research at JP Morgan India Pvt. Ltd.

Lately, a revival in corporate earnings is supporting stock prices. The September quarter earnings of India Inc. were ahead of expectations on both volume and revenue fronts for many companies. While pent-up demand ahead of the festive season helped volume recovery, a continued focus on cost control aided operating margins. However, it remains to be seen if demand recovery lasts beyond the festive season. In short, those expecting a repeat of Q2FY21 earnings performance could be in for a disappointment.

“The downside risk for Indian equities is emanating from the robust earnings forecasts for FY22 and FY23. We don’t expect Indian companies to meet these optimistic earnings growth expectations," Mookim of JP Morgan says.

A note of caution from Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger may be helpful for investors: “I think liquidity gives us these crazy booms, which have many problems as well as virtues."

The virtues of liquidity have been on display for some time now; investors need to brace for the problems as well.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via