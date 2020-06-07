Liquidity taps need to remain open for the upswing to gather momentum

Buoyancy in financial markets is unmistakable as humungous infusions continue to push up global stock prices. The US FOMC meet on Wednesday will in all probability signal further infusions. The US Fed has already dropped interest rates to ‘zero,’ so it seems unlikely that rates will slip into negative territory for now. Even then, the equity markets seem to be gearing up for some more good news on the US economy.

Encouraging reports on jobs were heartening driving global markets higher. Needless to say, some of that good cheer is rubbing off on domestic markets with the frontline index back over the 10,000 mark.

Post the liquidity injections, India markets recovered a bit with the Nifty gain 33% from its lows in March, while the S&P 500 jumped 42%. The slight lag in the domestic market performance could be explained by the stricter lockdown in India.

Nevertheless, the immediate outlook is difficult and uncertain. There are some bright spots after the economy opened up with factories re-starting, and traffic moving again. But social distancing norms and a slower demand pickup mean that the broader economy is faced with headwinds. Some of the commentary coming from the managements confirms that the economy is moving slower than anticipated. But it seems like more companies are dealing with the coronavirus and markets are learning to live with it.

Certainly, some companies have shown that they can handle the situation. State Bank of India’s fourth quarter numbers suggest that the virus may not end up debilitating India’s banking sector.

Others like PI Industries maintain a growth outlook for FY21. Of course, being an agri-based company helps in these covid times as the rural economy is expected to better weather the slowdown.

Companies like Tata Consumer Products show in an update on covid-19 impact that normalcy is gradually returning.

The steel sector also jumped on production ramp-ups amid a slowdown.

Then Jio Platforms raised record sums during the pandemic, driving shares of Reliance Industries higher. This is also encouraging news for the Jio Platforms IPO.

But some sectors like paints are over-optimistically valued despite expectations of a pale year ahead.

Of course, some bottlenecks remain. The recent RBI survey shows the consumer confidence index fell to a historic low in May.

While for others like InfoEdge, which runs Naukri and holds a considerable stake in Zomato, the outlook for now has gotten a bit hazy.

But by and large the slowdown is being ignored by markets. Liquidity taps are in full flow right now, and have to remain open for the upswing to continue. At the moment, it does not seem like the taps will run dry due to the risk-on sentiment in the global markets. Markets have also been clutching at positive news on the progress for a vaccine.

Some of the pickup in high frequency data is also encouraging. Given that the lockdown is being lifted gradually, that number will only head higher in the coming months. The Manufacturing PMI has stepped up marginally from its lows. Even the Services PMI bounced back from its deep dive in April.

However, this is not the time to throw caution to the winds. The headline high-frequency indicators are still deep in the contraction zone. The risk-reward ratio is increasingly turning unfavourable as the markets head higher.

