Litmus test for Asian Paints is coming

A mixed bag of December quarter (Q3FY24) results has left Asian Paints investors pale. Shares of the paints manufacturer declined by over 3% on the National Stock Exchange in early deals on Thursday, continuing their downward spiral.

The decorative paints segment saw a year-on-year (y-o-y) volume growth of 12% in the domestic market, aided by double-digit increase in both rural and urban centres in the festive quarter. However, consolidated revenue growth of 5.4% y-o-y was below consensus estimates due to price cuts and unfavourable product mix as luxury products saw slower growth.

Hereon, the changing sector dynamics (pricing and market share) following new entrants with significant capex commitment is likely to keep investors edgy. Remember, Grasim Industries is gearing up for a decorative paints product launch, likely in Q4FY24. Asian Paints has responded by reducing prices by approximately 1.3%, particularly targeting customers in smaller towns. This partly explains the gap between volume and value, with the latter at 5.5% in Q3.

“Asian Paints expects value growth to lag volume growth by 300-400 basis points (over and above price cuts). Given this, the company’s guidance of continued double-digit decorative volume growth (essentially implies mid-to-high single-digit value growth) in decorative paints is not encouraging and it indicates weakness in underlying demand after two good years (FY2022-23)," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

On the distribution front, a crucial parameter in the paints business, especially amid rising competition, Asian Paints expanded its footprint to over 1.62 lakh touchpoints, with 2,000 added in Q3FY24. The company has completed brownfield expansions at both Khandala and Kasna, with installed production capacity increasing to 400,000KL per annum and 100,000KL per annum, respectively. Its capital expenditure is expected to hit around ₹2,000 crore by the end of FY24.

Courtesy softer raw material prices, Asian Paints’ consolidated gross margin at 43.6% was at an 11-quarter high. The management expects raw material prices to remain soft for now and aims to reinvest these savings for growth, while maintaining Ebitda margin guidance of 18-20%. That said, the company will closely monitor the impact of geopolitical tensions on crude oil movement. Apart from that, higher advertising spends could pose a risk to margins.

Despite Asian Paints' strong brand and operational strengths, the stock's high valuation, with a FY25 price-to-earnings ratio of over 50 times, is seen as pricey given the uncertain competitive landscape in the sector. The stock trades at a FY25 price-to-earnings multiple of over 50 times. Analysts believe the valuation does not fully reflect the emerging competitive threats. The stock's rich valuation multiple will be put to test eventually.

“We remain cautious as the paints segment may not enjoy higher multiples of the past. It is important to note that the re-rating of the stock was a significant factor driving the appreciation of Asian Paints stock price over the past five to six years, as the earnings CAGR has been in the 12-14% range," said a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. CAGR is short for compound annual growth rate. Additionally, the company's international business has been challenged by macro-economic issues and inflation in key markets like South Asia and Egypt.