Litmus test for Asian Paints is coming
Summary
- The company will closely monitor the impact of geopolitical tensions on crude oil movement. Apart from that, higher advertising spends could pose a risk to margins
A mixed bag of December quarter (Q3FY24) results has left Asian Paints investors pale. Shares of the paints manufacturer declined by over 3% on the National Stock Exchange in early deals on Thursday, continuing their downward spiral.
