Litmus test for Asian Paints is coming

“We remain cautious as the paints segment may not enjoy higher multiples of the past. It is important to note that the re-rating of the stock was a significant factor driving the appreciation of Asian Paints stock price over the past five to six years, as the earnings CAGR has been in the 12-14% range," said a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. CAGR is short for compound annual growth rate. Additionally, the company's international business has been challenged by macro-economic issues and inflation in key markets like South Asia and Egypt.