Little cheer on the jobs front in Composite PMI

According to Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, “Compared with the last 12 months, business activity has improved in both manufacturing and services sectors; however, we haven’t returned to pre-covid levels as far as employment is concerned. The overall stock of people employed is still sub-par. If we look at trends in rural and urban job markets using the CMIE data, it also indicates stress in the labour market. So, there is a fair amount of slack with respect to employment and the outlook largely depends on how the situation pans out with new covid variants."