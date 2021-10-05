Little hope for services sector from current vaccination pace

Vaccination coverage in India is still very low, with less than 20% of the population fully vaccinated so far, said Darren Aw, Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd. “While the roll-out has recently shifted into higher gear, it still isn’t proceeding fast enough to mitigate the threat of further virus waves. If a further outbreak does occur and restrictions are consequently tightened once again, firms in the services sector would again be hit the hardest, especially those that are dependent on physical interaction such as retail and leisure," he said in a report.