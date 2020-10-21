Market LIVE: Indian equities likely to tick higher; RIL, HUL shares in focus

Market LIVE: Indian equities likely to tick higher; RIL, HUL shares in focus2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2020, 08:25 AM IST
- Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive, Syngene International are among the 31 companies scheduled to announce quarterly earnings today
Oil prices down in Asian trade
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a surprise climb in US crude stockpiles heightened concerns about a global supply glut.
Brent crude futures fell 0.56% to $42.92 a barrel while U.S. crude futures slipped by 0.55% to $42.92 per barrel.
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd, Vedanta, HUL, Britannia Industries will be in focus today.
Bharat Heavy Electricals, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power, Mindtree, National Aluminium Company, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India and Tata Motors are under the F&O ban for October 21. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
SGX Nifty futures higher
Indian equities may open higher as indicated by the SGX Nifty futures which were up 0.33% at 11,934.50.
Asian stocks rise on US stimulus hopes
Asian shares rose on Wednesday as renewed hopes for a new round of US stimulus drew money into equities from government debt.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.56%. Australian stocks edged up by 0.1%, while shares in China rose 0.07%. Tokyo shares gained 0.4%.
U.S. stock futures also rose 0.44%.
The US dollar hit a one-month low against a basket of major currencies as investors awaited the outcome of the fiscal stimulus talks and as coronavirus cases spiked in Europe.
US equities end higher Tuesday on stimulus hope: Reuters
Wall Street shares closed higher Tuesday on hope that U.S. lawmakers are nearing a deal on a stimulus package aimed at cushioning the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late on Tuesday that she hoped a coronavirus aid agreement could be accomplished by the end of this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 113.37 points, or 0.4%, to 28,308.79, the S&P 500 ended 16.2 points higher, or 0.47%, to 3,443.12 and the Nasdaq Composite closed 37.51 points higher, or 0.33%, to 11,516.49.
The U.S. Justice Department and 11 states, meanwhile, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals. Alphabet's shares closed up 1.4%.
