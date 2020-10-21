Market LIVE: Indian equities likely to tick higher; RIL, HUL shares in focus

Asian stocks rise on US stimulus hopes

Asian shares rose on Wednesday as renewed hopes for a new round of US stimulus drew money into equities from government debt.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.56%. Australian stocks edged up by 0.1%, while shares in China rose 0.07%. Tokyo shares gained 0.4%.

U.S. stock futures also rose 0.44%.

The US dollar hit a one-month low against a basket of major currencies as investors awaited the outcome of the fiscal stimulus talks and as coronavirus cases spiked in Europe.