Market LIVE: Indian equities likely to tick higher; RIL, HUL shares in focus

Oil prices down in Asian trade Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a surprise climb in US crude stockpiles heightened concerns about a global supply glut. Brent crude futures fell 0.56% to $42.92 a barrel while U.S. crude futures slipped by 0.55% to $42.92 per barrel.

Stocks to Watch Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd, Vedanta, HUL, Britannia Industries will be in focus today. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive, Syngene International are among the 31 companies scheduled to announce quarterly earnings today. Bharat Heavy Electricals, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power, Mindtree, National Aluminium Company, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India and Tata Motors are under the F&O ban for October 21. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

SGX Nifty futures higher Indian equities may open higher as indicated by the SGX Nifty futures which were up 0.33% at 11,934.50.

Asian stocks rise on US stimulus hopes Asian shares rose on Wednesday as renewed hopes for a new round of US stimulus drew money into equities from government debt. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.56%. Australian stocks edged up by 0.1%, while shares in China rose 0.07%. Tokyo shares gained 0.4%. U.S. stock futures also rose 0.44%. The US dollar hit a one-month low against a basket of major currencies as investors awaited the outcome of the fiscal stimulus talks and as coronavirus cases spiked in Europe.