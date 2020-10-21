Market LIVE: Indian equities likely to tick higher; RIL, HUL shares in focus

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive, Syngene International are among the 31 companies scheduled to announce quarterly earnings today.
Bharat Heavy Electricals, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power, Mindtree, National Aluminium Company, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India and Tata Motors are under the F&O ban for October 21. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
21 Oct 2020, 08:19 AM ISTSGX Nifty futures higher
Indian equities may open higher as indicated by the SGX Nifty futures which were up 0.33% at 11,934.50.
21 Oct 2020, 08:17 AM ISTAsian stocks rise on US stimulus hopes
Asian shares rose on Wednesday as renewed hopes for a new round of US stimulus drew money into equities from government debt.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.56%. Australian stocks edged up by 0.1%, while shares in China rose 0.07%. Tokyo shares gained 0.4%.
U.S. stock futures also rose 0.44%.
The US dollar hit a one-month low against a basket of major currencies as investors awaited the outcome of the fiscal stimulus talks and as coronavirus cases spiked in Europe.
21 Oct 2020, 08:13 AM ISTUS equities end higher Tuesday on stimulus hope: Reuters
Wall Street shares closed higher Tuesday on hope that U.S. lawmakers are nearing a deal on a stimulus package aimed at cushioning the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late on Tuesday that she hoped a coronavirus aid agreement could be accomplished by the end of this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 113.37 points, or 0.4%, to 28,308.79, the S&P 500 ended 16.2 points higher, or 0.47%, to 3,443.12 and the Nasdaq Composite closed 37.51 points higher, or 0.33%, to 11,516.49.
The U.S. Justice Department and 11 states, meanwhile, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals. Alphabet's shares closed up 1.4%.